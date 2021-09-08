PG&E extends deadline for tree removal in Sonoma, Napa counties to Sept. 14

PG&E has extended its deadline for property owners to submit forms that allow the utility to remove wood that was chopped down after last year’s LNU Complex and Glass fires.

Residents of Sonoma and Napa counties interested in PG&E’s Wood Management Program now have until Sept. 14 to submit permission forms, according to a news release from the utility.

PG&E and its contract crews cut down trees that were considered to be hazardous while power was being restored after the LNU Complex fire in August 2020 and the Glass fire that September. Although much of the wood was chipped and spread onsite, any pieces that were larger than 4 inches were left on the property. Crews now are returning to those sites to gather and dispose of the leftover wood.

“There is no legal or regulatory requirement to remove large-diameter wood, since it is the property of the landowner,” according to the release.

Landowners who are interested in the Wood Management Program can call 1-877-295-4949 or email wildfiresafety@pge.com.