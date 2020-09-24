PG&E eyeing weather for possible planned outage

Meteorologists at PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center are monitoring windy and hot weather forecast for this weekend with an eye on the need for preemptive power shutdowns to reduce fire risk.

No shut-off alerts have been issued for the Bay Area or the North Coast, but an “elevated” status was declared Wednesday for an area including the Northern Sierra and Trinity County on Saturday and Sunday.

Elevated status precedes a watch alert, typically issued two days prior to a shut-off and followed by a warning alert sent four to 12 hours prior cutting off power.

Sonoma County fire officials are also watchful, anticipating that a Fire Weather Watch issued by the National Weather Service ― indicating critical fire weather may occur ― will be converted by the weekend to a Red Flag Warning, meaning critical conditions will occur.

The watch applied to the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and interior valleys from Saturday morning through Monday morning, when wind gusts could reach 55 mph and temperatures are expected in the triple digits.

