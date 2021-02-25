PG&E Fire Victim Trust claim deadline is Friday

The deadline is Friday for residents who suffered losses in the 2017 North Bay wildfires to file a claim with the PG&E Fire Victim Trust.

The utility announced a $13.5 billion settlement agreement with victims in 2019 as part of its bankruptcy case.

As of Wednesday, 61,549 claims had been filed, including 19,380 from the North Bay fires and 39,060 from the Camp fire which roared through Paradise in 2018.

The Trust expects to make payouts to as many as 80,000 victims, according a statement.

To fill out a form, go to www.firevictimtrust.com.

Anyone having difficulty completing the questionnaire or who has questions about the process should contact the Trust at 888-664-1152 or email info@firevictimtrust.com.

The 2017 fires burned more than 245,000 acres and killed at least 44 people from Sonoma County to the Sierra Nevada foothills. In Sonoma County, the fires destroyed more than 5,330 homes.