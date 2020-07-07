PG&E flying helicopters over Sonoma and Mendocino counties this month

The whir of helicopter flights the next couple of weeks may help shorten power outages this summer in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, according to the region’s dominant utility.

Pacific Gas & Electric has started conducting pre-inspection flights over the two counties with the intention of making its “public safety power shut-offs” shorter and more focused this year.

The utility’s helicopters arrived from Sacramento on Monday and began reconnaissance flights to check line safety, company spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

PG&E will fly the choppers through August along electric distribution lines throughout the North Bay to practice its response during expected planned power shut-offs.

The intentional power shut-offs began in the North Bay in mid-October 2018, when PG&E used the preemptive outages to cut service to 17,000 customers in Lake, Sonoma and Napa counties a defensive measure to minimize the risk of equipment failures sparking fires.

State investigators blame PG&E's electrical equipment for sparking 17 major fires in 2017 and others over the past few years, including the 2018 Camp fire in Butte County, which killed 85 people and destroyed more than 10,000 homes in and around the town of Paradise. The company last month pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges and a felony count of unlawfully starting the blaze.

Weather conditions dictate when PG&E determines an outage is prudent, Contreras said. So far none are planned for Sonoma or Mendocino counties.

The flights are designed to gather information that will help PG&E understand the amount of time it takes to safely complete a safety patrol after a shut-off and how long it will take to restore electrical service.

“If we do initiate a PSPS event, we cannot turn them back on until we inspect all the lines,” she said.

This year, the company’s goal is to restore power within 12 daylight hours or 24 total hours. Having pre-inspection data will help meet that goal, she said.

Last year, PG&E cut power to North Bay communities multiple times, in some cases for days at a time.

One outage last October affected 973,000 customers in portions of 38 counties throughout the state. Another days later affected 516,000 customers in portions of 22 counties.

The blackouts drew harsh complaints for being too wide, too long and not clearly tied directly to fire danger.

They also prompted the state Legislature to enact two new laws that require PG&E notify the state, public safety providers, health care facilities and telecommunications providers of shut-offs ahead of time.

A third bill that would empower the California Public Utilities Commission to develop regulations to require cell towers remain energized during extended outages is in the Assembly committee process.

PG&E flights leave from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport and will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but not necessarily every day, Contreras said.

Helicopters will fly low, roughly 100 feet, above the lines.

This week, flights are planned for Cloverdale, Geyserville, Fitch Mountain, Windsor, Sonoma, Penngrove, Lakeville and Santa Rosa east of Highway 101.

Flights will occur in Cotati and the West Sonoma County areas of Fort Ross and Monte Rio beginning next week.

Flights will also be conducted in Mendocino County.

Turning off power can help prevent wildfires, but also disrupt lives and can include its own risks, particularly for those who need power for medical equipment, Contreras said.

The company hopes to reduce the number of customers affected by planned outages by almost a third compared with last year and restore power within 12 daylight hours after the severe weather has passed, she said.

When power is shut off, crews must inspect de-energized lines to identify and repair damage before restoring power.

“We understand the impact shutting off power has on our customers, especially during these uncertain times,” Contreras said. “We understand it creates a different set of problems, especially for the medically fragile and the most vulnerable among us, but the sole purpose of a PSPS is to prevent a catastrophic wildfire.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.