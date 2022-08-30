PG&E helicopter crews to survey power lines in Sonoma, Napa counties

Residents in parts of Sonoma and Napa counties should expect to hear the rumble of low-flying helicopters over the next month as PG&E workers survey power lines, according to the utility.

The surveys will run through September in areas at high risk for wildfires, according to a PG&E announcement.

The two helicopters used for the surveys will fly low, from 200 to 500 feet, on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to PG&E.

The surveys in Sonoma County are set for Fitch Mountain, Geyserville, Sonoma Valley, Monte Rio, Fort Ross and Santa Rosa’s Rincon Valley. In Napa County, the surveys are planned for Napa, Yountville and Calistoga.

The two helicopters are equipped with light detection and ranging software, or LiDAR, and they will be used to record images of power lines, poles and the surrounding areas that PG&E staff will use to take measurements, reveal patterns and identify any potential risks, according to PG&E.

The aircraft will launch from the Vacaville Nut Tree airport. Tail numbers are N493PJ and N79PJ.

PG&E officials said residents seeking more information about the surveys can contact the utility at 877-295-4949 or wildfiresafety@pge.com.

