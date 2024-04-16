PG&E explains why that helicopter is flying low above Santa Rosa

A helicopter seen flying low over Santa Rosa has puzzled residents — the latest “mysterious” aircraft in Sonoma County skies since a fighter jet zoomed over the area late last month.

But it’s a mystery no longer.

Multiple readers sent emails and called The Press Democrat asking about the helicopter, which has circled over the city since at least last week. The helicopter reappeared around 10 a.m. Monday over northeast Santa Rosa, hovering at about 300 to 600 feet above ground, according to flight data, and again Tuesday morning.

The aircraft’s tail number, N407RW, is registered to Sacramento Executive Helicopters, according to aviation data aggregator adsbexchange.com.

That Sacramento-based company has since rebranded as Wilson Utility Helicopters, according to online records, and provides “patrol, mapping ... and infrared inspection of power lines, pipelines and waterways, powerline maintenance and construction, as well as snow pack survey.”

The helicopter is performing work as a subcontractor for Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the utility explained Tuesday morning.

“As part of PG&E’s efforts to ensure community safety, PG&E crews are surveying electrical equipment and the nearby vegetation in parts of Sonoma County spot and prevent potential wildfire risk,” PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said in an email to The Press Democrat.

Helicopters equipped with lidar — light detection and ranging — sensors and high-resolution imagery technology “will evaluate PG&E powerlines and adjacent trees” in areas of Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, Forestville and Penngrove.

The surveying work began the first week of April and is expected to wrap in early May in Sonoma County.

“It’s possible that the helicopters may fly the same line multiple times in order to collect the necessary safety data,” McFarland said. “Helicopters will be flying low, along the powerlines, at an altitude of about 500 feet, but will remain no lower than 200 feet.”