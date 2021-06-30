PG&E hosting wildfire safety webinar Wednesday night

PG&E is hosting a wildfire safety webinar Wednesday evening for Marin and Sonoma county residents as part of its ongoing efforts to inform customers about power outages as wildfire risk in California continues to grow.

The event, which will be broadcast via Zoom, will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

During the webinar, according to PG&E, experts will give a brief presentation after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their experiences.

The meeting can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website, pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese.

Click this link to join: bit.ly/35rbLrj

Attendee Dial-in: (866) 501-6088

Conference ID: 3497820

PG&E teams will be available to discuss:

•PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts.

•Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after power outages due to wildfires or other emergency events.

•Improved wildfire safety technology and tools.

More information and resources to help prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at PG&E’s Safety Action Center at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.