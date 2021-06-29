PG&E: Occidental outage caused by branch falling on power line

A Tuesday morning blackout that zapped power for about 250 homes and businesses in Occidental was started by a branch falling on a power line, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. to a report of a fallen power line and quickly contained a small fire that started at the intersection of Coleman Valley and Willow Creek roads, according to a Cal Fire dispatcher.

PG&E crews were working Tuesday afternoon to repair a conductor that was damaged during the incident, said Deanna Contreras, a spokeswoman for the utility.

Power was restored for the majority of affected PG&E customers by early afternoon, Contreras said. The utility expected to restore power by 6 p.m. for the remaining 10 customers on Willow Creek Road, she said.

