PG&E offers $400K grant for shelters during extreme weather

Pacific Gas & Electric has launched a grant program to ensure vulnerable communities have places residents can go in case preemptive power shut-offs leave them in need of air conditioning, electricity and water when extreme weather strikes.

The Resilience Hubs Grant Program has $400,000 it can dole out to organizations whose grant proposals meet the program’s criteria. Allocation from the overall amount will be awarded in amounts of $25,000 or $100,000.

The funds will be used to pay for an evaluation of a community’s potential need for extreme weather-related shelter, according to PG&E.

Officials say this grant program is essential as temperatures across the region continue to climb and the ongoing drought worsens, increasing the potential for preventive power outages in order to reduce the likelihood of a wildfire.

“We’re seeing across the board, the risks associated with climate change,” said Christopher Benjamin, director of Corporate Sustainability at PG&E. “It’s important that these vulnerable communities have a safe place to land.”

Eligible applicants must be a governmental organization such as a tribal government, educational institution or a nonprofit. In addition, applicants must also be within PG&E’s service area — Central or Northern California – to qualify.

If chosen, the grant funds will go toward one of two projects — the “Feasibility Project” which assesses the needs of a community and provides ideas for a shelter or a “Design and Build Project,” which funds the design or creation of a shelter.

“The effects of climate change absolutely impact vulnerable communities the most,” said Beverly Scott, vice chair of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council. “Programs like this help make a difference by providing resources to communities in need – helping them to improve their local resilience and, at the same time, build their local capacity.”

Once the facilities are up and running, people can access them as a community resource year-round.

PG&E will announce the winners of the grant this fall. The Resilience Hubs Grant Program is set for another cycle next year, officials said. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply next year if they aren’t chosen during this cycle.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Aug. 31.

The Resilience Hubs program is being offered in addition to the Better Together Resilient Communities Grant Program. Now in its fifth year, the Resilient Communitis grant aims to support local climate resilience initiatives.

For more information about the grants and how to apply for them, visit the Supporting Community Resilience page.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya.