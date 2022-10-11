Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is offering new and expanded customer resources in case Public Safety Power Shutoffs are needed this fall, including hotel discounts.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are when PG&E turns off power in areas experiencing dry and windy weather to reduce wildfire risk, the San Francisco-based utility said in a news release.

Resources include a $300 rebate to qualifying customers for backup generators, hotel discounts and transportation to community resource centers.

Also new this year, PG&E will send notifications of shutoffs both day and night in accordance to California Public Utilities requirements. Previously the company has not sent notifications between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The company said each year it fine tunes the ability to identify and mitigate wildfire risk which has reduced the duration and impact of the shutoffs.

Last year there was an 88% reduction in customers impacted by shutoffs compared to 2020, and a 43% reduction in the duration of outages during a shutoff in 2021 compared to 2019, according to PG&E.

The company has been to blame for a number of deadly wildfires in Northern California in recent years, including the 2017 North Bay fires and the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.

Information on planned shutoffs can be found at bit.ly/3SU1gUG.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.