PG&E outage affecting 175 customers near Sonoma

Pacific Gas & Electric crews are working on restoring power to about 175 customers just west of Sonoma Monday evening.

The outage occurred about 5:20 p.m. in the area of Watmaugh Road and Highway 116, according to PG&E’s outage map.

Restoration is expected at about 8:45 p.m.

The exact cause of the outage is being investigated.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi