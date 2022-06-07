Subscribe

PG&E outage affecting 175 customers near Sonoma

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2022, 6:24PM

Pacific Gas & Electric crews are working on restoring power to about 175 customers just west of Sonoma Monday evening.

The outage occurred about 5:20 p.m. in the area of Watmaugh Road and Highway 116, according to PG&E’s outage map.

Restoration is expected at about 8:45 p.m.

The exact cause of the outage is being investigated.

