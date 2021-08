PG&E outage affects more than 700 Petaluma customers

More than 700 Pacific, Gas & Electric Company customers in Petaluma were without power Sunday, according to to the utility.

A post on the utility’s website said the outage began shortly before 10:15 a.m.

A cause has not been determined.

The utility estimated the power would likely be restored by 1:30 p.m. Sunday.