Pacific Gas & Electric Co. workers on Sunday were continuing to investigate what caused a massive weekend power failure that knocked out service to nearly 7,000 customers in Mendocino and Sonoma Counties.

Power went out to 6,925 customers at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, however it was fully restored about 90 minutes later — shortly before noon, according to the utility’s website.

As of Sunday, crews had yet to determine the cause of the outage, said JD Guidi, a PG&E spokesperson.

Customers clustered in two separate areas were affected.

A majority of the impacted customers — about two-thirds or 4,700 — were located in Mendocino County, Guidi added.

The first area was mostly situated along Highway 128 in Mendocino County. The southernmost area of the failure was near the intersection of Highway 128 and Mountain House Road, just northwest of Cloverdale.

It extended north along Highway 128 and Flynn Creek Road to Comptche.

Failures were also reported in Boonville, Philo, Yorkville and Comptche.

The other impacted region was located along the Mendocino and Sonoma coasts from Manchester in the north down to Stewart’s Point.

Customer outages were also reported in Sea Ranch, Gualala and Point Arena, and in Annapolis and Manchester, according to PG&E.

