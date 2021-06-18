Subscribe

PG&E power failure affects several dozen homes near Kenwood

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 17, 2021, 10:44PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Several dozen homes and businesses in the Kenwood area were without power late Thursday night.

PG&E’s outage map showed a power failure affecting about 56 customers at 10:40 p.m. Power went out shortly before 9 p.m. according to the map, and was expected to be restored by 12:15 a.m. Friday.

A much larger power failure affecting nearly 4,000 PG&E customers in the same general area was posted about 10:15 p.m. but was cleared about 10:35 p.m.

PG&E officials could not immediately be reached for comment, though California’s Independent System Operator said that no Californians would lose electricity because of supply-and-demand issues on Thursday night, after the state had been put on a Flex alert indicating power demand could outstrip supply because of the record heat wave.

A similar alert is expected on Friday.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette