PG&E power line suspected in Dixie fire was set to be buried underground in safety move

After Pacific Gas & Electric equipment sparked a massive fire that burned much of Paradise, Calif., and killed 86 people in 2018, the utility vowed a safety campaign aimed at preventing similar disasters.

PG&E said it would bury some power lines snaking through Northern California forest land, significantly reducing the risk of wildfires caused when winds damage equipment. Among the power lines set to be buried was a 10-mile stretch that may have started this year's destructive Dixie fire.

The situation underscores the rising scrutiny PG&E is facing this summer as a string of huge fires across Northern California have raged amid hot, dry conditions. PG&E power lines might have been responsible for at least three of those fires, according to documents the utility has filed with state regulators and a federal court. Legal liability from the devastation in Paradise and other wildfires pushed PG&E into bankruptcy and brought vows that the utility would fix its power grid. But the new fires have brought new outrage and demonstrate that there is still much work to do.

The Dixie fire has now burned more than 500,000 acres in four counties, destroying over 400 homes and commercial buildings

The line burial project remains in progress, with no estimated completion date, said James Noonan, spokesman for PG&E.

"This project will require Caltrans and other governmental agency permits, FERC review, and other land/environmental dependencies," Noonan wrote in an email (FERC is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission). "The final completion date for this project is dependent upon the timely fulfilment of these various requirements."

PG&E's Wildfire Risk Governance Steering Committee had approved the work in January after considering public safety power shutoff decisions, ingress and egress issues, and tree-fall risk along the power line, which was considered moderate, Noonan said.

"We are taking steps every day to improve the safety and reliability of our electric system," Noonan wrote. "This includes working with customers and communities to manage trees and other vegetation located near power lines that could cause a wildfire or power outage."

On July 13, a Douglas fir fell onto the line, and two fuses were blown, according to documents PG&E filed in federal court. In the filings, the utility described a series of mishaps and delays that resulted in an employee not reaching the site until about 10 hours later, by which time a 600- to 800-square-foot fire had ignited.

Before the fire, there were no issues with the equipment on the span of line that had been identified but not fixed, nor were there trees that had been targeted for trimming or removal on which the work hadn't yet been performed, Noonan said. A vegetation management inspection took place Jan. 14 but did not flag the tree that's believed to have fallen on the line as needing work, he said.

PG&E had also inspected the two poles between which the tree was found leaning May 13 and found nothing that required corrective action, Noonan said.

Nine days after the Dixie fire started, PG&E equipment might have ignited the Fly fire nearly 30 miles to the northeast — disturbances were recorded on a circuit around the same time the fire broke out, and a tree was later found resting on a conductor, the utility said in a report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission. That fire grew to more than 4,300 acres before merging with the Dixie fire, which on Sunday leapfrogged the 2018 Mendocino Complex fire to become the second largest in California history.

District attorneys in two counties — Butte and Plumas — are investigating PG&E for potential criminal liability in the fire.

"It's literally torn our county in two," said Plumas County Dist. Atty. David Hollister, who has partnered with the office of Butte County Dist. Atty. Mike Ramsey and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to conduct the investigation. "We've lost most of the northern part of our county."

Investigators have visited the origin sites of both the Dixie and Fly fires to gather PG&E equipment and trees that might have fallen into the lines for a forensic examination, Ramsey said. They are examining whether adequate vegetation management was done there and whether equipment was maintained, as well as the amount of time it took the utility to realize there was a problem with the line after a disturbance was recorded, he said.

"As we all know, that canyon where the Camp fire started is extraordinarily dry," Ramsey said. "We know; they should know."

The Dixie fire started in the same canyon, he noted.