1,700 PG&E customers without power in Santa Rosa

About 1,700 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers are without power Monday morning in Santa Rosa.

The area affected spans from Fountaingrove Parkway and Altruria Way to just east of Fountaingrove Parkway where it merges with Montecito Boulevard in northeast Santa Rosa, according to outage maps.

Crews are evaluating the cause of the failure, which began about 6:20 a.m.

Power is expected to return by about 10:30 a.m.

More than 1,190 other northeast Santa Rosa customers were without power for about an hour before it was restored about 7:40 a.m.

