PG&E project slowing Highway 12 traffic into next week

A Pacific Gas & Electric natural gas project is expected to cause traffic delays on a stretch of Highway 12 through most of next week.

The project began Tuesday in the area of Highway 12 and Melita Road, east of Santa Rosa. Work is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the utility reported.

Traffic from each direction will take turns proceeding through the project site.

Work is expected to wrap up by Dec. 9.

“We are removing legacy high-pressure regulators to extend the current gas distribution system further down Highway 12,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. “This is to connect customers in the area of 6191 Sonoma Highway onto the broader system.”

The process, she added, includes replacing old steel lines and installing 500 feet of plastic distribution lines.

