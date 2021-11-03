PG&E reaches $125 million settlement with state regulators for Kincade fire

Pacific Gas & Electric has reached a $125 million settlement agreement with state regulators over the 2019 Kincade fire, which was ignited by electrical transmission lines in a remote area near The Geysers geothermal fields two years ago.

Under the proposed agreement with the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E shareholders would pay a $40 million fine to the state general fund and another $85 million for removal of abandoned transmission equipment throughout the utility’s territory, the CPUC said.

The proposal, which is subject to approval by commissioners at their Dec. 2 meeting, was informed by investigative findings that identified numerous safety violations as well as a failure to maintain PG&E’s infrastructure. Those issues were major factors in the Oct. 23, 2019 wildfire, which torched nearly 78,000 acres and destroyed 174 homes, the regulatory agency said.

The Kincade sparked in the Mayacamas mountains during fierce, dry winds across the region and exploded over the following days, prompting evacuations from Healdsburg to the Sonoma Coast, forcing about one-fifth of the county population to find safe haven.

It required hundreds of firefighters to battle for the very survival of whole communities, including the town of Windsor, which many thought could be lost.

