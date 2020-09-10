PG&E restores power to nearly all customers in Sonoma County

Mike Davis paused in the driveway of his home east of Santa Rosa on Wednesday, listening as a new sound overtook the buzz of his generator.

Overhead, the blades of a low-flying PG&E helicopter churned while inspectors riding inside looked down at the high-voltage lines running along the Los Alamos Road neighborhood where Davis, a retired pediatrician, has lived with his wife Lynn for more than four decades.

To curb fire risk from its equipment, PG&E had shut off power in those lines and others serving about 17,000 customers ― or more than 40,000 people ― in Sonoma County, and thousands of others across the North Bay and Sierra Nevada foothills.

The sight of the chopper gave Davis reason to think that his power, out for more than day, might soon be restored. And he was right.

As of 6 p.m., about 99% of affected Sonoma County customers had their power back, according to PG&E. While some California customers may not have power restored until noon Thursday, utility officials indicated in a conference call that those individuals were located in Humboldt County and in the Sierra foothills.

Davis spent about $3,000 to buy and install a generator several months ago, bracing for preemptive outages like this one and those that first hit his home in 2019.

The shutoffs are more than an inconvenience for Davis, 80, who draws water from a well and relies on a CPAP machine for mild sleep apnea. He lost his internet and cable service this week amid the outage. He said he understands the safety reasons behind the utility’s decision to conduct the shut-offs and appreciates recent brush clearance in his neck of the woods ― but he also noted that PG&E had just emerged from an expensive bankruptcy due to the wildfires it started in 2017 and 2018.

“They’re doing what they ought to have done for 20 years,” Davis said. He paused, and added: “Because they got caught.”

Customers without generators were likely less lucky, especially those with medical needs, refrigerators full of food or those who rely on internet access to work from home or go to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

PG&E is aware of the frustration among customers about the planned outages, said spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

“It's not an easy thing for us to do,” Contreras said. “It's a last resort. We don't take it lightly.”

Repeated power shutoffs — six last year affecting the North Bay — have become a fact of life for east Santa Rosa residents like Allene Sims, who works remotely and has two children going to school remotely due to the pandemic.

"The whole pandemic-distance learning is such a difficult challenge anyway, and throwing them off their routine ... it’s going to take who knows how long to get back,“ Sims said.

Sims and her husband, who also works remotely, considered getting a generator this year. But beyond shoring up the home near Howarth Park where they’ve lived for 10 years, they’re also considering packing up and moving somewhere that doesn’t get hit so hard by PG&E’s outages, Sims said.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to escape it,” she said. “We don’t want to leave the state, but we at least have to get out of this side of Santa Rosa.”

Contreras cited California’s increasingly fire-prone climate as a main reason for PG&E’s need to conduct the planned shut-offs.

“The sole purpose ... is to prevent a fire, and it has to do with the extreme fire conditions we're seeing in California,” Contreras said Wednesday afternoon, when hundreds of thousands of acres burned across the state.

The utility has been working to improve its communication and aims for outages in 2020 to be shorter and smaller in scope than they were in 2019, Contreras said. That includes dozens of new technological improvements to the grid and 10 new weather stations to more accurately track microclimates, she said.

The utility also has nearly doubled its fleet of helicopters, which are used to conduct aerial inspections of power lines to check for potential damage from high winds.

But Wednesday morning, the thick blanket of wildfire smoke choking the skies in California made flying unsafe, delaying takeoff for the helicopter teams, Contreras acknowledged. The choppers made their way into the skies by Wednesday afternoon, when one flew over Davis’s house.

Crews reported 27 instances of damage to lines throughout California, PG&E said Wednesday evening. It was not immediately clear how many of those were in the North Bay.

“This was a smaller event compared to past (public safety power shut-off) events,” Contreras said. “We do know that a lot of the technology we've been placing on the lines did help.”

But even the best laid plans couldn’t keep all the lights on in Calistoga. The downtown in October 2018 was blacked out during PG&E’s first planned power shutoff in the North Bay.

Over the past two years, PG&E has taken steps to insulate the Napa County town from planned outages, installing a microgrid to offer temporary power to many central Calistoga customers.

The microgrid wasn’t needed this week, Contreras said, once PG&E had honed the shutoff footprint. But switching between the main grid system and the microgrid led to outages for some customers. And an act of nature unrelated to wind or fire plunged others into darkness Tuesday afternoon.

“A squirrel decided to take lunch inside one the transformers,” City Manager Mike Kirn said, “and he shorted out one of the main feeds to downtown.”

As a result, some downtown residents and businesses lost power for a couple hours while others in Calistoga’s outskirts remained without power for more than 24 hours due to the planned shutoff, Contreras said.

“It was,” said Contreras, “a series of unfortunate events.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.