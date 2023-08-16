PG&E will be working along Highway 12 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from mid-August to late October.

The company will be undergrounding a stretch of power lines along Highway 12 near the Kenwood Inn & Spa as a part of its commitment to providing safe and reliable service to county customers.

During the evening work hours, Sonoma residents may observe PG&E employees and contractors in the area performing work with equipment such as bucket trucks. While the safety work is performed, customers may experience traffic delays. One lane of traffic may be closed for portions of this work, and traffic control measures will be in place for safety.

“Our undergrounding work on Highway 12 is one of several projects we are undertaking in Sonoma County to better serve our customers. Placing these overhead powerlines underground will reduce ignition risk in that location and will also improve reliability. We have been working closely with customers and local elected officials in Sonoma County. We are excited to get this project underway,” Ron Richardson, Regional Vice President for PG&E’s North Coast, said in a news release.

The practice is planned for other areas in Sonoma County later this year, including several spans along Highway 12 in certain locations in North Sonoma Valley, as well as portions of Dunbar Road.

The work is a response to California’s growing wildfire risk as a part of the company’s Community Wildfire Safety Program. In 2021, PG&E announced a multiyear infrastructure safety program to underground approximately 10,000 miles of power lines in and near high fire-threat areas.