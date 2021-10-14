PG&E sends 1-day shut-off notices to Sonoma County residents

People walk past a Pacific Gas and Electric sign at a PG&E location in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press, 2020)

Pacific Gas & Electric sent one-day notifications about potential planned safety shut-offs to households and businesses in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties Thursday.

The notices were sent via text, email and automated phone calls. Power users can also look up their address online at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

PG&E is notifying residents and businesses about the possible need for planned electricity shut-offs in case predicted wind speeds still pose a wildfire risk.

The utility said it is continuing to monitor weather conditions that, although not expected to be as strong as the Oct. 11 winds, could affect some portions of its service area in 12 counties. Turning off power to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines may be necessary, the utility said in a news release.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff notices were sent to 16,000 total users, including 147 in Sonoma County, 1,808 in Lake County and 3,467 in Napa County.

With the potential dry conditions one day away, things could change, the utility said. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and Emergency Operations Center will send further notifications to homes and businesses as they evolve, the news release said.

If those enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program don’t confirm that they received the notices, PG&E employees will attempt to make individual, in person visits, the utility said.

Details about PG&E’s customer support programs are available at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.