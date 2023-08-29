Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced Monday that it is preparing to possibly shut off power in portions of eight Northern California counties Wednesday in anticipation of high temperatures and winds.

The move by the public utility company is meant to curb wildfire risk, and could affect Napa, Lake, Colusa, Glenn, Shasta, Tehama, Yolo and Butte counties.

On its website, PG&E shares several tips for residents who may be affected by the shut-offs, which the company calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs,

Check if your address will be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff by going to pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/addresslookup.

Food

Make ice and freeze containers of water ahead of time to keep food cold in the refrigerator while power is off.

Set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings before the outage begins.

Limit opening refrigerator and freezer doors. When power is off, food can be kept cold for up to 4 hours in refrigerators and up to 48 hours in freezers.

Have foods on hand that do not have to be cooked or refrigerated to eat safely.

Home

Use battery-powered or solar powered LED lights during the outage. Also keep flashlights on hand.

Fill your vehicle’s gas tank or charge its battery before the outage.

Keep cash on hand in case local markets are without power.

Set your garage door so it can be opened and closed manually.

Make sure backup power generators are ready to operate.

Keep one lamp or light on to alert you when power is restored.

Technology

Keep backup keys to replace electronic keys and locks that need power to operate.

Turn off or unplug devices that may spark when power returns.

Have a hand-powered or battery-powered radio on hand.

Download or print documents you may need.

Know where to find Wi-Fi locations near you.

Charge laptops and cellphones, and buy portable chargers for mobile and laptop devices.

Stock up on batteries.

Health

Stock up on first aid supplies and prescription medicines.

Plan for medicines that must be refrigerated.

Charge medical devices.

Write emergency numbers down.

Find more information and resources for preparing for Public Safety Power Shutoffs at www.pge.com.