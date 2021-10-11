PG&E shuts off power to more than 6,500 customers in Sonoma, Lake, Napa counties amid high fire danger

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. shut off power for more than 6,500 customers Monday morning in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties as powerful winds whipped across the region.

The preemptive power shutdown is aimed at reducing the risk of PG&E equipment sparking more wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for wildfire danger in the North Bay hills and other parts of Northern California through Tuesday evening.

The warning comes as the wind mixes with critically dry conditions, elevating the risk of wildfires growing out of control.

PG&E’s intentional blackouts began at 5:45 a.m. in Sonoma County for about 87 homes and businesses, according to utility spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

Power was also cut off for 2,441 PG&E customers in Napa County and 4,008 in Lake County.

It is PG&E’s third major intentional power shut-off since January, according to Contreras. The first came in August and the second was last month.

PG&E is aiming to restore power around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, after the winds are expected to die down, Contreras said. Utility crews will inspect all de-energized lines before turning power back on, she noted.

People also can look up their address online to find out if their location is included in the shut-off at pge.com/pspsupdates.

