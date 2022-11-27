Subscribe

PG&E surveying lines, poles via helicopter in western Sonoma County Tuesday

The utlity is conducting the flights as part of ongoing fire risk reduction efforts.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 27, 2022, 1:08PM

A Pacific Gas and Electric helicopter will be visible in parts of western Sonoma County Tuesday during a survey of electricity lines, the agency announced.

The survey covers areas west of Geyserville, near Guerneville and the coastal area near Fort Ross and Salt Point State Park, PG&E announced.

Work involves “meeting and exceeding state fire safety standards for power lines during extreme weather conditions,” according to the utility agency.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, helicopter crews will fly about 500 feet above ground to check the equipment.

Surveys will collect images that can be used for taking measurements, revealing patterns and identifying potential risks, according to PG&E.

Area residents who have questions may dial 877-295-4949 or email PG&E at wildfiresafety@pge.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

