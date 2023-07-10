PG&E: Thousands in Kenwood lose power after car hits pole

More than 2,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co., customers lost electricity in and around Kenwood Monday after a car struck a pole, a spokesperson said.

The outage is affecting 2,072 homes and businesses along Highway 12, about 4 miles east of Santa Rosa, according to PG&E.

It occurred at about 11:45 a.m. after a car hit a pole in the 400 block of Woodley Place, which is in a residential area south of Highway 12.

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said a “third-party vehicle” was involved in the incident. Specifics weren’t immediately available but the collision did not break the utility pole, she said.

She did not have an estimation on when power would be restored.

