Pacific Gas & Electric customers who wonder how the utility plans to operate through the coming high fire season can join a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, Aug. 9, to find out.

The 5:30 p.m. session will focus on the wildfire outlook for the North Coast, as well as PG&E protocols for public safety power shutdowns, in the event of high winds, and enhanced power line safety settings that automatically de-energize power lines within one-tenth of a second when something strikes the line or a fault occurs.

There also will be an update on power line undergrounding, company spokeswoman Megan McFarland said.

“Across the North Coast there are a high concentration of high fire threat districts, so we have a lot of different wildfire tools we’re using up there,” McFarland said.

PG&E’s regional vice president, Ron Richardson, and local company leaders will be present.

The town hall runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is open to customers from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake, Marin Humboldt, Trinity and Siskiyou counties.

“We want customers to join and ask questions,” McFarland said.

Go to bit.ly/44k2KxfTo participate via Microsoft Teams, or dial in at 800-857-9830 and use Conference ID 1377301.

See pge.com/webinars for more information.

