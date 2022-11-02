Subscribe

PG&E to host webinar on wildfire safety program Wednesday

MARTIN ESPINOZA AND MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2022, 10:00AM
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is hosting an online community forum Wednesday for Sonoma County residents who could potentially be impacted by a safety program designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.

The webinar, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., will detail PG&E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, which automatically turn off power within a tenth of a second of a wildfire threat being detected, the company said in a news release. The settings reportedly reduce the ignitions in high fire-risk areas.

“Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback,” the company said.

The webinar can be accessed by visiting bit.ly/3D35OS7 or by dialing in through PG&E’s website, pge.com/firesafetywebinars, using the attendee number: 888-847-6592.

