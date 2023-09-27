Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is investigating the cause of a Monday gas leak in Windsor, which had initially been attributed to a construction crew, according to a company spokesperson.

PG&E and fire officials had reported the leak sprung after a construction crew struck a PG&E gas line close to the Palms Shopping Center.

Now, the power provider is looking further into the situation, spokesperson Megan McFarland said.

Gas began issuing from a PG&E line on Old Redwood Highway just before 10:40 a.m., prompting the Sonoma County Fire District to issue a shelter in place order for the immediate surrounding areas.

The highway was closed between Lakewood Drive and Alden Lane for about 1 1/2 hours as crews worked to turn off the gas.

