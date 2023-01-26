Important note: Call 415-973-6436 if you’re unsure about eligibility for any of these programs. A representative can look at your outage history among other factors to help determine if you meet the threshold.

For those with disabilities, more resources and support are available via the Disability Disaster Access & Resources at https://disabilitydisasteraccess.org/ . Local partner: Disability Services and Legal Center ( mydslc.org or 707-528-2745).

The portable battery program provides fully subsidized batteries to power medical devices for eligible customers. PG&E removed the low-income requirement for 2022. Get more information at: pge.com/portablebattery .

Customers enrollment eligibility requirements can get free battery storage system installation in their home that can provide power for up to six hours during an outage. You can call 559-500-3550 or visit pge.com/residentialstorageinitiative .

Rebates to help eligible businesses save on energy storage systems are also available through the Self-Generation Incentive Program. More information at: pge.com/sgip .

This year, PG&E also introduced a new “backup power transfer meter,” a tool that connects generator power to a user’s circuit box, eliminating the need to rely on extension cords. It is free for those with compatible generators. See more at: pge.com/transfermeter .

PG&E has a generator and battery rebate program for eligible customers interested in a backup power system that provides a $300 discount (or more) for qualifying equipment. Get more information at: pge.com/backuppower .

In the sudden darkness, phone flashlights turned on and laughter spread through the roughly 70-person crowd.

It was an abrupt and poetic end to the Tuesday night town hall meeting at the Bennett Valley Grange organized by utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to address concerns about growing power outages in the Santa Rosa neighborhood.

Residents of the rural area are no strangers to power failures, but the frequency of outages — lasting anywhere from a few minutes up to almost a day — has skyrocketed over the past year especially, interrupting daily life to the increasing frustration of the more than 800 households often affected.

The Tuesday evening outage, which affected 845 customers and ultimately lasted less than an hour, was Jeremy Nichols’ 19th in 12 months, he wrote me in a Wednesday morning email. Another resident, Bill Finklestein, said his Tesla Powerwall battery system logged 61 outages over two years, including seven in the first half of December.

One attendee told PG&E staff at the meeting that he’d had 28 in the past year, with only four of them planned and accompanied by advance notice.

"Most products and services that I use in my life have actually gotten better over 20 years, not worse,” said Craig Harrison, a member of the Bennett Valley Community Association, to kick off the meeting. “Without a reliable supply of electricity, our homes can quickly become uninhabitable. No electricity means no computer, no Wi-Fi, your refrigerator doesn't work.”

“No water,” people in the audience called out, a reference to the fact that many rely on well pumps that don’t work without electricity.

“Life gets very primitive,” Harrison said.

“There's no doubt if I was in this room as a customer today, I would not be satisfied,” Ron Richardson, PG&E’s North Coast Region vice president, said to the crowd, which included County Supervisor Susan Gorin, whose district covers Bennett Valley.

“To me, this is what I should be doing, coming out and seeing you face to face.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IMYXPEfBS2M">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Richardson was one of seven PG&E representatives from departments spanning local government affairs, vegetation management and field operations.

Flanked by poster boards detailing the area’s electric grid, planned improvements and customer resources, they talked through the context and causes behind what they acknowledged was unacceptable service, described solutions in the works and took questions from the eager audience.

Much of the discussion focused on PG&E’s new Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, a wildfire prevention system the company rolled out systemwide in high fire risk areas in 2022 that’s in large part behind the recent uptick in power failures affecting Bennett Valley and other communities.

When enabled, if something like a branch strikes a power line, the system can automatically turn off power within one-tenth of a second.

“Basically, this is like a circuit breaker in your home; if some sort of fault occurs, that device operates,” said Dave Canny, PG&E’s director of Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings.

The program was a result of refining in the wake of the widespread and unpopular public safety power shutoffs that cut power to swaths of customers during severe weather. It’s been an effective tool in reducing fire risk, Canny said, pointing to a 65% decrease in ignitions last year.

But the flip side has been unexpected and unpredictable power disruptions that can be triggered by less hazardous weather, vegetation and other interference with the lines.

Turkeys and squirrel crossings came up a lot during the meeting.

And before power can be restored, PG&E crews must physically locate and inspect the problem -- a task that can be delayed by bad weather or nighttime hours.

“We saw a significant reduction in ignitions,” Canny said. “We also saw in some areas significant reliability impacts.”

Beyond frustration, concerns over the potential impacts on emergency service provision and resident safety have led advocacy groups and public officials in Sonoma County and other jurisdictions to push the California Public Utilities Commission to regulate the new system PG&E and other major electric utilities have started implementing.

PG&E representatives detailed engineering changes to improve the system, including dialing in when the settings are turned on and off based on daily forecast assessments to determine risk.

Other efforts include ramping up vegetation management, adding animal guards, sectionalizing lines so less people are affected by outages at a time and adding fault indicators, flashing lights to help crews quickly identify problem locations and get them back up and running sooner.