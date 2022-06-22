PG&E unclear on cause of 15-hour outage in east Santa Rosa

PG&E inspectors were unable to determine the cause of a power outage that began Tuesday night and lasted for more than 15 hours in east Santa Rosa, a company spokesperson said.

Power was zapped at 8:15 p.m. for 2,381 PG&E customers, including many in the Oakmont senior community south of Highway 12, according to PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno.

The utility restored power for 780 of its customers overnight. The remaining 1,601 customers got power back at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, Moreno said.

PG&E workers will continue to review the outage, Moreno said.

