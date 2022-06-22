Subscribe

PG&E unclear on cause of 15-hour outage in east Santa Rosa

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 22, 2022, 1:46PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

PG&E inspectors were unable to determine the cause of a power outage that began Tuesday night and lasted for more than 15 hours in east Santa Rosa, a company spokesperson said.

Power was zapped at 8:15 p.m. for 2,381 PG&E customers, including many in the Oakmont senior community south of Highway 12, according to PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno.

The utility restored power for 780 of its customers overnight. The remaining 1,601 customers got power back at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, Moreno said.

PG&E workers will continue to review the outage, Moreno said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette