PG&E warns of another possible power shut-off Thursday in Sonoma, 19 other counties

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is considering a second intentional power shut-off this week in parts of 20 California counties, including portions of the North Bay, the utility said.

The shut-off would start Thursday morning, when dry, windy conditions are again expected to ramp up wildfire danger, the utility said. It would include 1,481 homes and businesses in Sonoma County, 1,774 in Lake County and 3,750 in Napa County.

To check if your address is included, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.

The warning of another possible shut-off came as PG&E began restoring power in some areas affected by an intentional blackout that began early Monday.

PG&E meteorologists issued an “all clear” notice on Tuesday morning for all of the areas where power had been shut off in Sonoma County, meaning the windy conditions had died down enough to warrant the restoration of electricity, said company spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

Power was expected to come back on shortly for the 87 homes and businesses affected in the county, but PG&E crews would first need to inspect all lines that had been de-energized and repair any damage, Contreras said.

An “all clear” was also issued for some of the affected portions of Napa and Lake counties. About 2,441 Napa County customers and 4,008 Lake County customers lost power in the shut-off.

Monday’s shut-off marked the third time since January that PG&E preemptively cut power during a wind event to reduce the risk of its electric equipment sparking more wildfires, officials said.

