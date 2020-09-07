PG&E will turn off electricity to 17K customers in Sonoma County during PSPS power shutoff for dangerous fire weather

PG&E will turn off electricity to more than 17,000 customers in Sonoma County early Tuesday morning in an attempt to prevent its electrical equipment from sparking a wildfire during a heat wave.

The shut-offs will start around 3 a.m. Tuesday, PG&E announced during a news conference Monday evening. It expects to restore power by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The utility announced that it is implementing proactive power outages for the first time in 2020 to reduce the risk of wildfires in 21 California counties on Tuesday and Wednesday. It conducted seven such outages last year — one in June, one in September, four in October and one in November — six of which affected the North Bay.

In Sonoma County, the power shutoffs will be centered in the Sonoma Valley and the hills north and east of Santa Rosa, PG&E said. The outages could affect 17,686 customers in Sonoma County: 15,052 with Santa Rosa addresses and 2,634 in unincorporated areas of the county.

PG&E crews are scrambling to turn off portions of its electrical grid before the arrival of dry, gusty winds that could blow tree limbs into power lines and cause flames to spread rapidly.

“We’re doing that because we believe that the unsafe winds will be in place right around day break, at about 6 a.m., so it takes us a little bit of time to make sure we can switch the system off and make sure it is safe before the winds get here,” said Mark Quinlan, PG&E incident commander.

Approximately 45,000 people in the city of Santa Rosa — or nearly 1 in 10 of the county’s residents — will be subjected to the blackout, the Santa Rosa Fire Department estimated.

“We understand the impact that turning off the power has on our customers, especially because it's hot,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. “We may need to turn off the power during this severe weather for public safety to prevent a wildfire.”

A state investigation into October’s Kincade fire, which burned more than 77,000 acres in north Sonoma County and prompted mandatory evacuations for tens of thousands, determined the cause of the blaze to be PG&E’s electric transmission lines northeast of Geyserville, Cal Fire announced in July.

PG&E is expecting “several” anti-wildfire outages in 2020 throughout its service territory, including at least one in Sonoma County, Contreras said.

The utility, which exited bankruptcy earlier this year, after settling for billions of dollars with wildfire victims, aims to limit the impact of its shutoffs by having them affect fewer people and by restoring power within 12 daylight hours after the passage of severe weather, Contreras said.

The key to quicker restoration is faster inspections of lines to check for weather damage to equipment. To this end, PG&E has increased its helicopter fleet from 35 to 65 and will use two airplanes with infrared cameras to allow it to conduct inspections at night, as well as deploying more ground crews, Contreras said.

PG&E is also trying to limit the scope of outages by installing technology on its grid, adding microgrids and using better and new weather forecasting devices to gauge the need for proactive outages, Contreras said.

To look up your address and view a map of the potential outages — PG&E calls them PSPS, for “Public Safety Power Shutoff” — visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates.

Temperatures hit 110 degrees in Santa Rosa on Monday, down only slightly from record-breaking heat that baked Northern California on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to dip to 96 on Tuesday and 89 on Wednesday.

By noon Monday, the thermometer had hit 100 in Petaluma and was rapidly approaching triple digits in Santa Rosa, the National Weather Service reported. Scores of people were flocking to the coast in search of cooler climes on Monday, a holiday for many workers to commemorate Labor Day. Bumper-to-bumper traffic clogged Highway 1 in Bodega Bay as people fled inland areas baking under the sun.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for dangerous fire conditions in the North Bay hills starting at 10 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Hot and dry conditions, combined with northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 65 mph, increase the risk of fire. A wind advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Cal Fire responded to 49 new wildfires on Sunday alone, said Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director. The state fire agency saw the forecast several days ago and started making preparations across Northern California several days ago due to the forecast — bringing crews into service, expanding available aircraft hours and engaging strike teams from local fire departments due to the potential for heat, gusty winds and low humidity.

“That is the perfect combination for a wildfire, which is why we are staffed up and why we need the public to be extra cautious,” Berlant said.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended its Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, citing wildfire smoke on both days as well as smog on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, state power managers urged Californians to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to avert rolling blackouts. The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the power grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert for the third straight day Monday calling on consumers to conserve energy during a heat wave that is driving up energy consumption.

Reduced electricity use prevented rolling blackouts on Saturday and Sunday, and for two days during a mid-August heatwave.

"Consumer action to conserve energy tonight was key to helping us keep power flowing throughout the state," Eric Schmitt, Cal ISO vice president of operations, said in a statement Sunday night. "We recognize the sacrifice that consumers make in conserving energy during these very hot conditions, and appreciate their contribution."

Between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., the ISO is urging consumers to:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

— Defer use of major appliances.

— Turn off unnecessary lights.

— Unplug unused electrical devices.

— Close blinds and drapes.

— Use fans when possible.

— Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Consumers can also take steps to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following before 3 p.m.:

— “Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats.

— Charge electric vehicles.

— Charge mobile devices and laptops.

— Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.

— Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect number of PG&E customers who might lose power during a Public Safety Power Shutoff.