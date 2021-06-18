PG&E working to discover cause of power outage that affected 3,200 Sonoma County customers

PG&E crews were working Friday to discover the cause of a power outage that left more than 3,200 customers briefly in the dark in parts of Santa Rosa, Glen Ellen and Kenwood Thursday night, according to a utility spokesperson.

The outage affected around 2,000 customers in eastern Santa Rosa and 1,200 customers in Glen Ellen and Kenwood, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E’s spokesperson for the North Bay.

The outage started around 9 p.m. in the Kenwood area. Linemen were able to restore service to all but 56 customers within an hour, Contreas said. All customers saw electricity restored by 11 p.m.

The outage was the only significant one in Sonoma County, Contreras said, on a Thursday where temperatures set records in Santa Rosa and soared throughout the county.

“Sonoma County fared pretty well with regards to the heat-related outages that we were expecting,” she said.

The state’s electrical grid operators have called for people to conserve energy from 6-9 p.m. to avoid rolling power blackouts.

