Philadelphia firefighter dies in building collapse

PHILADELPHIA — A pizzeria collapsed in Philadelphia early Saturday, killing one firefighter and trapping several others and a building inspector, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Many of those trapped were rescued and taken to hospitals, the department said. But a 27-year veteran of the department was pronounced dead at the scene, the Fire Department said. By midmorning, no one remained trapped, according to police.

The building inspector was from the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections, the Fire Department said.

The collapse occurred at Star Pizza Fish and Chicken, in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood about 3 miles north of downtown.

By late morning Saturday, the scene was busy with police, firefighters and officials from Philadelphia Gas Works and the Department of Licenses and Inspections. Workers were beginning to load debris into trucks, but the intersection of Third Street and West Indiana Avenue remained blocked by rubble.

The collapse occurred during a fire response, but the nature of the call was not immediately clear. It was also unclear what caused the collapse. An official from the Department of Licenses and Inspections at the scene declined to comment.

Elliott Lopez, who lives nearby, said that he was at the restaurant about 11:30 p.m. Friday. He said he was alerted to the fire and subsequent collapse of the building by a phone call from his brother, who had seen a report of the incident on Facebook.

“I was here last night, bought a pizza, and they’re calling me at 4 o’clock in the morning to say the pizzeria was on fire,” said Lopez, 55, standing a few yards from where the building’s rubble lay in the street.

Rolando Cortes, 55, who has lived in the neighborhood since the 1980s and said he and his wife would sometimes order pizza from the shop, said he arrived at the intersection about 7:30 a.m. and found rescuers removing the body of the deceased firefighter.

“They put a flag over him and carried him out on a stretcher,” he said. Twenty minutes later, they brought out another firefighter, who was still alive, he said.