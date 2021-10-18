Phish fan falls to his death at San Francisco concert

SAN JOSE — A fan died in a fall during a concert by the popular jam band Phish on Sunday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, and at least one other person was seriously injured later in an unrelated fall.

“Two guests attending last night’s concert were seriously injured,” according to a statement from Chase Center officials. “The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Officer has informed us that, sadly, one of the individuals has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s loved ones. We are working with the local authorities to determine exactly what happened, and will defer questions about the incident to the San Francisco Police Department.”

Police were reportedly alerted to the fall of the first man around 8:55 p.m. on Sunday.

“Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased,” a San Francisco Police spokesperson told KPIX.

There was no evidence of foul play, and the investigation of the death is still taking place, according to the report from KPIX.

The second incident reportedly took place around 9:45 p.m. when a second fan fell and apparently struck another concertgoer. They were later taken to the hospital to be treated for hospital “non-life threatening injuries,” according to the report.

Phish, among the most popular touring acts, performed two nights at Chase Center over the weekend — Oct. 16 and 17. The Vermont-based band, featuring guitarist Trey Anastasio, drummer Jon Fishman, bassist Mike Gordon and keyboardist Page McConnell, also performed on Oct. 15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.