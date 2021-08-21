Phone scammer uses Mendocino County sheriff sergeant’s name

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is advising people not to fall victim to a telephone scam committed by someone using the name of a department sergeant.

A Willits resident recently got a call from someone alleging an arrest warrant had been issued because the person missed jury duty, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller identified himself as Sgt. Clint Wyant, who is a real official with the sheriff’s office, Capt. Greg Van Patten said.

“This telephone scam is in no way associated with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and has no legitimate law enforcement purpose,” office officials said.

They said scammers will make these types of allegations to pressure potential victims into providing personal information or payment through credit cards, gift cards or money orders.

Anyone who receives these types of calls should withhold private information and report the incidents to local law enforcement.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi