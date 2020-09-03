Photo of sisters doing school work outside of a Central California Taco Bell goes viral

A photo that has gone viral of two sisters using a Central California Taco Bell’s free WiFi has prompted calls for change and the creation of a GoFundMe campaign.

KSWB8 reported that the photo was first spotted on Instagram with a caption explaining that the girls were using the Taco Bell’s free WiFi to do their school work.

Many Instagram users who saw the photo demanded that local elected officials accommodate students without easy access to WiFi during remote learning.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo also weighed in on the photo.

“Salinas Valley is 45 minutes from Silicon Valley, and here we have such a huge divide that’s gone on for years but now it’s only amplified because of this pandemic,” Alejo told CNN.

After the photo went viral, the school released a statement that said the family had been provided with a hotspot.

A GoFundMe account was created for the family by Salinas resident Jackie Lopez, who wrote on the page that the girls are being raised by a single mother and farm worker named Juana.

The fundraiser collected $142,766 for the family as of Wednesday, but it also was the subject of scrutiny after it became unclear when the family would receive the money, The Californian reported.

In an update shared Monday to the GoFundMe, Lopez wrote that the family now has an accountant, and those who donated could request statements that show how the funds are being managed.

GoFundMe employee Jenny Perillo told The Californian that the account had been verified.

"We are working with the campaign organizer to ensure that funds go directly to Juana and her family,” Perillo wrote in an email.