Participants and audience members at the Catwalk for a Cure put on the razzle dazzle Friday in Santa Rosa as the signature fundraiser supporting Sutter Health cancer support and screening services returned for its 21st year.

Cancer survivors gave testimonials from the stage and four dozen strutted their stuff on the runway in a beloved fashion show that celebrates resilience and solidarity among patients, their caregivers and loved ones.

In two decades, Catwalk has raised more than $6.5 million for vital cancer support and screening services, according to Sutter officials.