Photos: 2023 Railroad Square Music Festival rocks Santa Rosa

JOHN BURGESS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2023, 7:32AM
Updated 1 hour ago

This year’s free Railroad Square Music Festival, which went from noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, featured headlining performances by North Bay banda music ensemble Banda la Congora, Sonoma County hip-hop artist Tru Lyric and Bay Area electro-pop duo PRXZM.

Other local acts included rock group Lee Vandeveer Band; indie band Hush; folk ensemble Late for the Train; Americana artist Meli Levi; and hip-hop artists including D. Square, KingLung and Vocab Slick & True Justice.

“This is our biggest year yet, with more acts and five stages,” festival co-founder and director Josh Windmiller said.

