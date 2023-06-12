Photos: 2023 Railroad Square Music Festival rocks Santa Rosa

This year’s free Railroad Square Music Festival, which went from noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, featured headlining performances by North Bay banda music ensemble Banda la Congora, Sonoma County hip-hop artist Tru Lyric and Bay Area electro-pop duo PRXZM.

Other local acts included rock group Lee Vandeveer Band; indie band Hush; folk ensemble Late for the Train; Americana artist Meli Levi; and hip-hop artists including D. Square, KingLung and Vocab Slick & True Justice.

“This is our biggest year yet, with more acts and five stages,” festival co-founder and director Josh Windmiller said.