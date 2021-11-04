Photos: All the shades of autumn in Sonoma, Mendocino counties

With heat waves that can stretch into late October or early November and rains that arrive starting in October some years, fall in Sonoma County can arrive late and end early. But right now, we’re in that sweet spot, with daytime temperatures hovering in the high 60s or low 70s, while the lows at night are cool enough to turn our trees into splashes of yellow, orange and red.

Press Democrat photographers were out on Wednesday in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, capturing some of the fall splendor.

Do you have a favorite fall photograph? Send it to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com and we’ll share.