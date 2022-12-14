Photos: Allure of Christmas fir drives demand at Santa Rosa tree lot

With tree trailer in tow, customers look over silvertip firs among the hundreds of trees on display for purchase Dec. 5 at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees on the campus of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Silvertip. Douglas. Fraser. The choices of fir trees seem endless at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees in Santa Rosa.

Those in search for the decorative Christmas cornerstone have been heading out to the tree lot since the day after Thanksgiving, when it first opened for the season.

Kringle’s has been in business since 1975, but moved to its current location on the campus of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in 2004.

The lot is open every day, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., until sunset Christmas Eve.