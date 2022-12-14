Subscribe

Photos: Allure of Christmas fir drives demand at Santa Rosa tree lot

Those in search for the decorative Christmas cornerstone have been heading out to the tree lot since the day after Thanksgiving, when it first opened for the season.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 14, 2022, 3:33PM
December 14, 2022, 3:33PM
With tree trailer in tow, customers look over silvertip firs among the hundreds of trees on display for purchase Dec. 5 at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees on the campus of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
With tree trailer in tow, customers look over silvertip firs among the hundreds of trees on display for purchase Dec. 5 at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees on the campus of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Hundreds of trees on display for purchase Dec. 5 at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees on the campus of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, on Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Hundreds of trees on display for purchase Dec. 5 at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees on the campus of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, on Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Hundreds of trees on display for purchase Dec. 5 at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees on the campus of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, on Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Hundreds of trees on display for purchase Dec. 5 at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees on the campus of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, on Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Customers shop for a silvertip fir tree Dec. 5 while looking through hundreds of trees on display for purchase at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees on the campus of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Customers shop for a silvertip fir tree Dec. 5 while looking through hundreds of trees on display for purchase at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees on the campus of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Silvertip. Douglas. Fraser. The choices of fir trees seem endless at Kringle’s Korner Christmas Trees in Santa Rosa.

Kringle’s has been in business since 1975, but moved to its current location on the campus of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in 2004.

The lot is open every day, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., until sunset Christmas Eve.

