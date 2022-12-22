As soon as Thanksgiving leftovers are cleared from the fridge, Americans settle into the cheery spirit of winter holiday merrymaking.

The most prominent holidays celebrated in Sonoma County throughout the Yuletide season include Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Las Posadas.

Christmas customes of the past

Locals have historically taken great pride in their Christmas customs — the ones shared at home among family and the public traditions that bring the community together.

One such tradition dating back nearly 100 years, was the annual lighting of the Cedar of Lebanon Tree in Santa Rosa. After famed horticulturist Luther Burbank died in 1926, and was subsequently buried under the Cedar of Lebanon Tree he planted in his garden, the Santa Rosa Kiwanis Club took to decorating the tree with brilliant lights during December. The tree lighting would become an annual ceremony — full of music, notable guest speakers and residents coming from all over the county to observe the gloriously lighted tree — until the tree was removed in 1989 due to root disease.

In 1960, the special guest speaker at the Cedar of Lebanon Tree lighting ceremony was state senator Joseph A. Rattigan, of Santa Rosa.

Rattigan concluded his speech, printed in the Dec. 18, 1960, edition of The Press Democrat, stating, “In lighting tonight his tree, let us acknowledge that as we do so ... that we give, as befits the memory of Luther Burbank, who also gave, and as befits the time of love and of giving — the time of Christmas.”

Festival of Lights

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the Maccabean victory over Syrian oppressors and the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem.

“Hanukkah helps us remember who we are as a people,” said Rabbi Patti Philo of the Sonoma County Synagogue Center in a Dec. 9, 1993, Press Democrat article. “We are never too late and never too small to make a difference.”

Over the years, the county’s Jewish organizations — including the B’Nai Israel Jewish Center in Petaluma, Sonoma County Synagogue Center in Rohnert Park, and the Congregation Beth Ami and Congregation Shomrei Torah, both of Santa Rosa — held time-honored Hanukkah festivities. Much like today, the celebrations would include lighting a candle on the menorah, potluck dinners (with plenty of latkes and challah), dreidel games for kids and traditional singing and dancing.

First fruits of harvest

Kwanzaa, a word derived from the Swahili phrase for “first fruits,” is a holiday conceived of by professor Maulana Karenga in 1966 that draws on traditional African celebrations and aims to uplift and honor the lives and cultures of Black Americans.

“It’s a gift to the community,” said Phyllis Turner, quoted in a Jan. 2, 1995, Press Democrat article. “A way of making the community stronger and appreciative of our heritage.”

Turner was responsible for helping introduce Kwanzaa to Sonoma County through organizing local celebrations. In the 1990s, those celebrations consisted of lighting candles on the kinara, sharing cultural foods, poetry readings, gospel choirs, music and dancing.

See the gallery above for photos of winter holidays celebrated in Sonoma County throughout the years.