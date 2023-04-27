Sonoma County’s picturesque countrysides and historic downtown spaces have been the backdrop to several movies and drawn in scores of celebrities with the allure of Wine Country life.

Famous people have passed through the county to visit, film movies or take up residence. And if any celebrity was in the area during the second half of the 20th century, it’s likely they met Petaluma Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes.

Over his nearly 50 years of local reporting, Soberanes met (and took plenty of photos with) countless celebrities. He wrist-wrestled Ronald Reagan, photo bombed the Beatles, reunited Louis Armstrong with his old friend Lu Watters of Cotati and spent a day being Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign manager in 1976.

Newspaper readers were sure to get the first scoop if a celebrity was in the area, as well as keep up with residents who were destined for stardom.

The county’s early resident actors

A number of actors have called Sonoma County home over the years.

Lloyd Bridges, a prolific actor and father of actors Jeff and Beau Bridges, went to Petaluma High School, where he was active in sports and graduated in 1930. In the 1950s, then-mayor of Petaluma Leland Myers declared a Lloyd Bridges Week, coinciding with the premiere of his 1951 drama “The Whistle at Eaton Falls,” which Soberanes and Petaluma Theater owner Phil Zenovich pushed to have filmed in Petaluma.

Jon Provost, best known for playing Timmy Martin in the 1950s TV series “Lassie,” left Hollywood for college at Sonoma State University and chose to remain in the area. He later sold real estate in the county, was the grand marshal at Cloverdale’s 1990 Citrus Fair Parade and donated time to local charities, such as the Humane Society and Canine Companions for Independence.

When the cool kids of Hollywood came to town

In the 1970s, some of Hollywood’s hottest stars arrived in the county, which was becoming more of a popular attraction for movie studios.

“Happy Days” star Henry Winkler and “The Flying Nun” star Sally Field came to Petaluma in 1977 to shoot the film “Heroes,” arriving to much fanfare.

A Soberanes column recounted a moment during filming when police were keeping a large crowd at bay as fans were trying to get close to Winkler. A girl around 4-years-old suddenly broke through the line and jumped into Winkler’s arms, and Winkler signaled the police to step back as he proceeded to shake hands and take photos with fans for the next 10 minutes. He was “extremely calm, even when the fans rushed him,” Soberanes noted.

In 1979, John Travolta visited Sonoma County while he considered accepting the lead role in “Urban Cowboy,” and he practiced some western dancing at Mickey Gilley’s honky tonk. Travolta came back in the mid-‘90s to film the movie “Phenomenon” in west county, where local Alice Mache’s farmhouse was used in filming.

“I’ve known John for years,” Mache said in a Jan. 29, 1997, Sonoma West Times & News article, when Travolta came back to visit on her 74th birthday. “He filmed that Honda commercial out front before his name was ‘Travolta.’ He remembered the house and told the others it was perfect (for ‘Phenomenon’). He’s always polite…and funny, too. John’s a really nice guy.”

Check out the gallery above for photos of some of the celebrities who have graced Sonoma County.