During a stifling afternoon on Aug. 9, 1978, a spark from a lawnmower ignited a fire in the tall, dry grass on Creighton Ridge, between Cazadero and Fort Ross.

By the next morning, an estimated 800 firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and at least 15 Sonoma County fire districts were on the scene, supported by a cavalry of troops from the National Guard, Air Force, Army, Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and volunteer radio groups.

The Creighton Ridge Fire had already scorched some 8,500 acres of grass and timber, according to an Aug. 10, 1978, article in The Press Democrat, claiming half a dozen houses in its first night as it spread in all directions.

“We’re in trouble. We’ve lost houses. We tried to save them. We just didn’t have the people,” said Department of Forestry fire boss Ed Poe, stationed at the nearby Black Mountain Conservation Camp where headquarters were established.

Poe’s team was down three crews by the time the Creighton Ridge Fire broke out — deployed to help fight a 3,000-acre fire in Garberville. A few days earlier, lightning and thunderstorms had whipped up dozens of fires in several northern California counties. “We just can’t get enough people and equipment. We have got too many fires going,” Poe said.

The limited workforce was only the first setback in the beginning of the firefight. A heavy morning fog hindered the ability of aerial bombers to see and deploy fire retardant. Erratic winds knocked down telephone lines and shifted the direction of the fire, forcing firefighters to race to different fronts and new spot fires before it reached the town of Cazadero.

Meanwhile, help came pouring in from near and far. Local radio groups offered communications assistance while residents bought CB radios and new boots for those on the frontlines. Volunteers and donations of food, water and supplies came streaming in.

According to articles in the Aug. 11, 1978, issue of The Press Democrat, others involved in the firefight included a tenacious group of neighbors and inmates from Folsom State Prison and the DeWitt-Nelson California Youth Authority Camp.

On the east side of Fort Ross Road, flames were getting dangerously close to the home of Colby Clemmens. Neighbors, arming themselves with axes, chainsaws, shovels and a couple of five-gallon backpack extinguishers, furiously cleared underbrush from around Clemmens’ home and across the road. The “Fort Ross Road Volunteers” were credited with saving two homes. Elsewhere, the youth inmates also helped keep two homes from burning.

For nearly a week, the community kept on supporting the fight against the raging inferno, which at one point came within just a mile of Cazadero. The Creighton Ridge Fire — which had burned 12,000 acres and destroyed at least 55 structures (about 30 of which were homes) — was 100% contained by Aug. 15.

The Creighton Ridge Fire taught the community many valuable lessons on wildfire prevention. Once the smoke cleared, locals set to work on rebuilding, founding volunteer fire departments, reforesting devastated areas and promoting sustainable forestry practices.

Check out the gallery above for photos of the community coming together to battle the 1978 Creighton Ridge Fire.