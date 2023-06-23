Photos: Day 2 of the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma

The Sonoma-Marin Fair marked its second day Thursday with livestock exhibits, barnyard races and watermelon and funnel cake eating contests, plus live music into the evening.|
June 22, 2023, 5:52PM
Sonoma-Marin Fair schedule of events

Friday

9 a.m., Dairy Cattle Cow Show, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring

10 a.m., Dairy Goat Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn

10 a.m., Cavy Show, Fur & Feathers Tent

2 p.m., Open Jr. Classic Lamb Show followed by Jr. Classic Goat Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn

3 p.m., Fair Opens

3 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate

3:30 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma

3:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage

3:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent

4 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

4 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent

5 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds

5 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma

5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent

5 p.m., Junior Class Market Steer Show, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring

5 p.m., Junior Breeding Sheep followed by Wether Ewe Show, followed by Wether Doe Show, Dennis Tesconi Memorial Ring, Bianchi Barn

5:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

6 p.m., World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, Kiwanis Stage

6 p.m., Hobby Horse Race, Special Contest Tent

7 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds

7 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

7:30 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma

8 p.m., Randy Houser, Petaluma Stage

8 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage

9 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

9:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage

Saturday

Noon, Fair Opens

Noon, Car Show on the Gardenway, Petaluma Stage Area, Sponsored by Local Heroes Auto

Noon, Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate

12:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

12:30 p.m. Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage

12:30 p.m., Farm Olympics, Horse Arena

1 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma

1:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent

2 p.m., Small Animal Red Robin, Fur & Feathers Tent

2 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

2 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent

2:30 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds

3 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage

3 p.m., Junior Classic Round Robin, Livestock Area

4 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

4 p.m., Watermelon Eating, Special Contest Tent

4:30 p.m., Doo-Wah Riders, Kiwanis Stage

5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent

5 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds

5 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma

5 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage

5:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

6 p.m., 4-H Jr., 4-H Sr., FFA Large Animal Round Robin, Livestock Area

6:30 p.m., Doo-Wah Riders, Kiwanis Stage

7 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

7:30 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds

8 p.m., Gavin DeGraw, Petaluma Stage

8 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma

8:30 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage

9:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

10 p.m., Doo-Wah Riders, Kiwanis Stage

Sunday

10 a.m., Poultry Judging Contest, Fur & Feathers Tent

Noon, Fair Opens

Noon, Salsa Steel Drums, Main Gate

Noon, Sheep Dog Trials, Horse Arena

Noon, Dairy Challenge, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring

12:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

12:30 p.m., Tanna Banana Story and Song, Kiwanis Stage

1 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma

1:30 p.m., Chicken Clucking, Special Contest Tent

2 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

2 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds

2 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage

2 p.m., Musical Thrones, Special Contest Tent

2 p.m., Awards Program, Exchange Bank’s Cattle Show Ring

3 p.m., Sonora Santanera, La Gran Sonora de Raul Mendoza and Banda Portero, Petaluma Stage

3 p.m., Hobby Horse Race, Special Contest Tent

4 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds

4:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

5 p.m., Funnel Cake Eating, Special Contest Tent

5 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma

6:30 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

6:30 p.m., Stax City, Memphis Classic Soul Music

7 p.m., Salsa Steel Drums, Around the Grounds

7 p.m., JD Platt’s K9 Kings, Sponsored by Clover Sonoma

8 p.m., All Creatures Barnyard Races, Race Arena

9 p.m., Michael Mezmer — Hypnotist, Kiwanis Stage

The Sonoma-Marin Fair marked its second day Thursday with livestock exhibits, barnyard races and watermelon and funnel cake eating contests, plus live music into the evening.

Next up at the Petaluma fairgrounds: the fair’s famed World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, at 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday’s Farm Olympics, featuring wild cow milking, a horseback relay race and the Sonoma-Marin tug-o-war.

Musical acts, carnival rides and food booths round out the attractions. The fair’s five-day run ends Sunday.

