Photos: Drought crisis deepens in Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino
Sonoma and Mendocino counties are preparing for drought restrictions as a result of a burgeoning water crisis in the area.
The region’s main reservoirs, Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma, are lower than they have ever been at this time of year — at the close of the wettest months of the rainy season.
Click through the gallery above to see the impact of the drought in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.
