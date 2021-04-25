Subscribe

Photos: Drought crisis deepens in Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino

KENT PORTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2021, 6:51PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sonoma and Mendocino counties are preparing for drought restrictions as a result of a burgeoning water crisis in the area.

The region’s main reservoirs, Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma, are lower than they have ever been at this time of year — at the close of the wettest months of the rainy season.

Click through the gallery above to see the impact of the drought in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette