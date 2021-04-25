Photos: Drought crisis deepens in Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino

Sonoma and Mendocino counties are preparing for drought restrictions as a result of a burgeoning water crisis in the area.

The region’s main reservoirs, Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma, are lower than they have ever been at this time of year — at the close of the wettest months of the rainy season.

