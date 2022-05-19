Photos: Early days of Santa Rosa’s Rose Parade

Horse-drawn buggies decorated with leaves and white roses. “Motor cars” covered in Spanish moss and pink roses. A Venetian gondola filled with La France roses.

These were some of the floral floats seen at the 1908 Rose Parade in Santa Rosa, according to a 1932 serialized report in The Press Democrat and the Santa Rosa Republican by writer Lillian Burger Slater.

“The streets were thronged with hundreds of eager spectators anxiously waiting to witness the floral parade,” Burger Slater wrote. “This carnival was distinctive in that it was the first and only time that an illuminated night parade was an added feature of the program.”

The local tradition can be traced as far back as 1894 with the first annual Rose Carnival, according to the Luther Burbank Parade & Festival website.

Organizers this year hoped to hold the parade on May 21, but it was canceled for the third year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns. However, it’s not the first time in the Rose Parade’s 128-year history that the celebration didn’t happen.

Thomas Patrick Keegan started the first Rose Carnival during the “gay 1890s,” and he was influenced by the pagan sporting festivals of ancient Athens.

The Sonoma Democrat wrote in May 1894 that “a finer floral pageant was never seen in the state.”

“Never before in the history of Santa Rosa has the opportunity been offered for a thorough and emphatic vindication of her royal reputation for regal rosy splendor,” the paper wrote.

There was a five-year lapse before the parade was revived in 1907 to lift community spirits after the devastation of the 1906 earthquake.

Famed horticulturist Luther Burbank participated in the festivities by 1914, which paused in 1917 due to World War I. Plans for a 1926 parade were canceled out of respect for Burbank, who died that spring.

In 1932-1934 there was a brief revival that drew as many as 50,000 attendees during the Great Depression, according to media reports.

In 1950 the parade was revived by the Santa Rosa Junior Chamber of Commerce “Jaycees” and renamed in honor of Burbank.

If the parade’s future is anything like its past, expect a post-pandemic revival.

See photos in the gallery above of the early days of Santa Rosa’s Rose Parade.