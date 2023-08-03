Nearly 30 years ago, a famed Santa Rosa hotel that welcomed scores of celebrities and hosted large social gatherings was demolished, resorting a local landmark to rubble.

El Rancho Tropicana opened on Santa Rosa Avenue in 1949 as a modest, 25-room motel, which eventually grew into the city’s largest hotel and convention center, according to a Sept. 7, 1993, article in The Press Democrat about the hotel’s closure that month.

The hotel first hosted local club meetings in private banquet rooms and poker games at its Tropicana Club, which featured billiards tables, a card room, cocktail lounge and snack bar. After a handful of renovations turned El Rancho into a behemoth resort, the hotel would host bands, football teams, singles expos, wrestling matches, sci-fi conventions and notable guest speakers.

In the early 1960s, El Rancho Tropicana general manager and president Andy Vanderschoot added football practice facilities in the large fields behind the hotel, which “rang among the best in the nation,” according to a July 15, 1965, article in The Press Democrat. Starting in 1962, the Oakland Raiders would use these facilities as a summer training camp, making Santa Rosa its home base for the next 22 seasons.

At a time when most NFL teams held training camps at colleges, the Raiders enjoyed comfy accommodations and dining room meal service at El Rancho Tropicana after a grueling day of workouts on its private training fields.

“The Raiders don’t like to treat their players like kids the way a lot of teams do,” said the hotel’s general manager Mike Miller in a Jan. 13, 1980, article in The Press Democrat. “The Raider training camp in Santa Rosa has the class and style most pro teams don’t see and I think that will be a consideration even if the club moves to Los Angeles.”

Before Raiders owner and coach Al Davis moved the team to Los Angeles in the mid-1980s, the players made the most out of their stay in Santa Rosa from 1962 to 1984. During those summers, locals could expect to find the players at bars and clubs nearby the hotel — such as the Bamboo Room, the Music Box and the Hilltopper — where they would unwind after a day’s practice with drinks and air hockey tournaments.

“It’s funny, we enjoyed the people of Santa Rosa, and I think they enjoyed us. We meshed,” said former Raiders running back Pete Banaszak in a March 18, 1990, article in The Press Democrat. “They felt we were a part of the area, part of the community.”

The Raiders stopped training at El Rancho Tropicana by 1985, wanting to find a training camp closer to their new headquarters in El Segundo. The Chicago Bears used the hotel’s football facilities for a few years after the Raiders left, according to articles in The Press Democrat in 1985 and 1987.

The hotel’s convention center hosted a number of grand events, including several Star Trek conventions that welcomed actor William Shatner and a large political rally that featured former President Gerald Ford campaigning for congressperson Don Clausen.

The hotel closed in September of 1993, and it was demolished the following year to make way for the Santa Rosa Marketplace discount shopping center.

