Photos: Friday snowflakes dust Sonoma Mountain The wet precipitation that hit the lowlands overnight Friday became sparkling snow in the higher elevations.| EMILY CHARRIERINDEX-TRIBUNE EDITOR & PUBLISHER February 24, 2023, 9:00AM Updated 20 minutes ago Snowy Friday morning on Sonoma Mountain. pic.twitter.com/5lTnr9pJgC— Sonoma Index-Tribune (@sonomanews) February 24, 2023 Send your snow photos to Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.
