Photos from above: See the impact of the Glass fire on Sonoma and Napa counties

After its start on Sept. 27, the Glass fire has destroyed hundreds of homes in Sonoma and Napa counties, and continues to burn with 92% containment as of Monday.

The 67,484-acre blaze is the cause of a significant amount of damage in areas of Santa Rosa, Calistoga and more. Click through the gallery above to see the aftermath of the Glass fire.